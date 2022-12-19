NC to discuss with parties inside and outside coalition to form govt under its leadership

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to start dialogue with parties in the ruling coalition and outside to form the new government under its leadership.

The NC working committee meeting at the party office in Sanepa on Sunday has decided to hold discussion even with the parties outside the ruling coalition, according to NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat.

Mahat has added that CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has also expressed aspiration to become prime minister (PM) but the grand old party will form the government under its leadership as it is the single largest party in the House of Representatives (HoR).

The party has also formed a three-strong committee led by Joint General Secretary Bhishma Raj Angdembe and including Pushpa Bhusal and Prakash Snehi to fix the date for election of parliamentary party leader. The election is expected to be held on Wednesday.

NC has also decided to instruct the party leaders to hold election for parliamentary party leader in all seven provinces and initiate discussion with other parties to form provincial governments.