UML continues to lead PR vote count with 26.77%; Unified Socialist still below threshold

CPN-UML continues to lead the vote count in the proportional representation (PR) electoral system for the House of Representatives (HoR).

As per the latest update published on the Election Commission’s website, a total of 10,109,774 valid votes have been counted until now and the main opposition party has secured 2,706,371 (26.77%) votes. Nepali Congress (NC) is second with 2,569,494 (25.42%) votes, followed by CPN (Maoist Center) at 1,147,721 (11.35%).

Rastriya Swatantra Party led by Rabi Lamichhane is fourth with 1,099,790 (10.88%), followed by RPP at 572,331 (5.66%). Janata Samajwadi Party has crossed four percent with 408,802 (4.04%) votes, while Janamat Party has 376,136 (3.72%), CPN (Unified Socialist) 289,280 (2.86%), Nagarik Unmukti Party 256,740 (2.54%), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party 149,673 (1.48%), and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party 73,779 (0.73%). Other smaller parties have secured 459,657 (4.55%) votes.

A total of 165 (HoR) members are elected through the first-past-the-post electoral system while 110 are elected through the PR electoral system.

The parties must secure at least three percent of the total valid PR votes to be eligible for seats in the PR electoral system. The 110 seats are shared proportionally among the parties that cross the three-percent threshold.