I've instructed CM Raut to resign: Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has sought resignation of Madhes Province Chief Minister (CM) Lal Babu Raut.

Yadav confirmed with Setopati that he has instructed Raut to resign. "Let's not look for reasons now. I have asked him to resign," he stated when asked if he has sought resignation due to corruption in distribution of cycles in the province as part of 'Educate Daughter, Save Daughter' program. "Let's say only as much for now."

Raut was appointed CM on February 14, 2018 having been elected to the provincial assembly from Parsa-1(B) on ticket of the then Federal Socialist Forum Nepal (now JSP). He was elected CM with support of the then Rastriya Janata Party (RJP).

The two parties unified to form JSP but the party has since split with those coming from RJP quitting to form Loktantrik Samajwadi Party.

Raut's JSP-led government is currently supported by Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) that form the ruling coalition even at the center.