11-strong task force to decide sharing of seats in ruling coalition

The ruling coalition has formed a task force to decide on sharing of seats in the upcoming federal and provincial elections.

The meeting of top coalition leaders at Baluwatar on Friday has formed an 11-strong task force to finalize sharing of seats after deciding to forge electoral alliance.

The task force includes General Secretary Gagan Thapa, Krishna Sitaula and Gyanendra Bahadur Karki from Nepali Congress (NC), Barsha Man Pun and Dev Gurung from CPN (Maoist Center), Pramesh Hamal and Bedu Ram Bhusal from CPN (Unified Socialist), Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav and Rakam Chemjong from Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), and Himal Puri and Anand Sharma from Rastriya Janamorcha, according to a Baluwatar source.

The task force has been asked to finalize sharing of seats by mid-August.

Minister for Communication and Information Technology Karki did not acknowledge forming of the task force though. He said that the coalition only decided to forge electoral alliance in the election to be held on November 20.

The ruling coalition had also formed task forces at three levels to finalize alliance in the recent local election.