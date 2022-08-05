Ruling coalition to finalize modality of electoral alliance by third week of August

The ruling coalition has decided to move forward forging alliance in the upcoming federal and provincial elections.

The meeting of top coalition leaders at Baluwatar on Friday has decided to finalize the modality of alliance by the third week of August, according to CPN (Unified Socialist) leader Jhala Nath Khanal.

He revealed that a task force including representatives from all parties in the coalition would be formed to finalize alliance.

The ruling coalition had also formed task forces at three levels to finalize alliance in the recent local election.