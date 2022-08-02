CPN will be revived after elections: Bam Dev Gautam

Coordinator of CPN (Unity National Campaign) Bam Dev Gautam has claimed that Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) will be revived after the upcoming federal and provincial elections.

Gautam said that he was involved in the campaign to unify communist parties both before and after CPN’s split, adding that CPN (Unity National Campaign) was formed with left unity as its objective.

Talking to mediapersons in Bhairahawa on Tuesday, Gautam said that talks were on with CPN (Unified Socialist) and CPN (Maoist Center) regarding left unity. He added that they have been making efforts to unify the parties before the elections, if possible, or after the elections.

Gautam said that there is, however, less likelihood of unification with CPN-UML immediately.

According to Gautam, UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli told him that they have discussed the possibility of party unification with Unified Socialist and operational unity with the Maoists.

“Our goal is to unify CPN-UML, Maoist Center and Unified Socialist before the elections,” said Gautam, adding that they have also been making efforts for operational unity if party unification is not possible.

Even if that does not happen, Unity National Campaign, Maoist Center and Unified Socialist can join the coalition including Nepali Congress (NC), said Gautam.

But there would be no difference between NC and communists if they were to always forge an alliance with NC, he added.

Stating that he has received positive messages regarding his unity campaign, Gautam said, “If the communist parties fail to unify, Unity National Campaign will move forward independently as a party.”

He said that his party will take part in the upcoming elections even if it has to contest the elections on its own or is not likely to win any seats.