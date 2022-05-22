Independent candidate Harka Sampang elected mayor of Dharan

Independent candidate Harka Sampang has been elected mayor of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City defeating ruling alliance candidate Kishore Rai of Nepali Congress.

Sampang registered 20,821 votes to defeat Rai by 4,762 votes. Rai secured 16,059 votes while Manju Bhandari of CPN-UML finished third with 12,825 votes.

Meanwhile, alliance candidate Aindra Bikram Begha of CPN (Maoist Center) won the race for deputy mayor with 20,510 votes. His closest rival Padam Iswo of CPN-UML has 17,606 votes.

Also read: