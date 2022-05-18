Renu Dahal leads Subedi by 1,852 votes

Renu Dahal of CPN (Maoist Center) has further extended her lead over CPN-UML’s Bijay Subedi in the election for mayor of Bharatpur Metropolitan City to more than 1,850 votes.

Subedi, who is supported by RPP, and the common candidate of ruling coalition Dahal have taken turns at the top since the start of vote counting. However, Dahal appears to be gradually gaining the upper hand.

As per the latest update, Dahal is ahead of Subedi by 1,852 votes. She has secured 10,449 votes while Subedi is at 8,597. The rebel candidate of Nepali Congress (NC) Jagannath Paudel is third at 4,696 with 28,643 votes counted until now.

In the race for deputy mayor, NC candidate Chitrasen Adhikari has maintained a big lead over RPP’s Himala Gurung. Adhikari has secured 12,496 votes while Gurung is a distant second at 6,992.