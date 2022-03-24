PM Deuba to visit India on April 1

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba will visit India on April 1.

“PM is going to India for a two- or three-day visit. Preparations are on for that,” a Baluwatar source told Setopati.

Newly appointed ambassador to India Shankar Sharma will reach Delhi before Deuba’s visit. President Bidya Devi Bhandari will administer oath of office and secrecy to Sharma on Friday.

Deuba was earlier scheduled to visit India on January 9 but the visit was canceled after the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit he was set to attend was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gujarat government on January 6 decided to postpone the summit that was to be inaugurated by Indian PM Narendra Modi on January 10 after the daily COVID-19 cases in Gujarat crossed the 3,000-mark for the first time after May 26 last year with the addition of 3,350 infections on Thursday.

He was invited to attend the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit and was to meet his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi while there. The two leaders were to discuss bilateral relationship during their meeting.