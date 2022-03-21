They are not even left parties: Oli rules out unification

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has ruled out unification with left parties claiming that there are no other left parties in Nepal.

Leaders Ghanashyam Bhusal and Raghuji Panta proposed unity of left parties during the politburo meeting on Monday

Oli in response said that those who went to the Supreme Court (SC) with a case against the party, used the speaker to split the party and serve Nepali Congress (NC) are not communists and there will be no unification with them.

He added that Maoist leaders and cadres can be welcomed and given appropriate place if they wish to join UML but there will be no unification with the whole party.

Bhusal and Panta earlier spoke about the issue of left unification and added that Oli should take initiative for that.

Bhusal gave four reasons for unification of left parties including the fact that UML is the main stream of left parties, the then CPN did not split on ideological grounds, to guarantee victory of communists in the election and the fact that the overwhelming majority of communist cadres want unification of communist parties.

A few leaders including Mahesh Basnet then opined that the party should not get stuck after the two leaders talked about unification with left parties including CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and others. Bhusal had also proposed unification of left parties in an article recently.

UML and CPN (Maoist Center) had allied for the last general election with promise of post-election unification and together secured almost two-third majority.

But the unified party CPN was mired in internal dispute between the two chairmen Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. The two parties split following a Supreme Court (SC) verdict, on a case related to the naming of the unified as CPN, that restored the two parties to the state before unification.

The then Khanal-Nepal faction of UML then split and formed Unified Socialist.

The politburo meeting also decided to publish the party’s manifesto for the local election at the center on April 22, and commitment paper in every local body on the same day.