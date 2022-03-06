Supporting Ukraine is not taking sides: Foreign Minister Khadka

Foreign Minister Narayan Khadka said that supporting Ukraine that has been invaded by Russia is not taking any side.

Addressing a press conference at the ministry on Monday Minister Khadka said Nepal has stood in support of Ukraine as per the non-aligned policy even as some are criticizing the government position saying supporting Ukraine is tantamount to taking sides in the geopolitical rivalry. "This is an issue of sovereignty, human rights and peaceful co-existence of a small nation. We have done this as per the UN Charter. This is not taking any side."

He clarified that the Foreign Ministry issued the statement on Russian invasion on the basis of that charter. He also revealed that a total of 553 Nepali nationals have gone to neighboring countries from Ukraine.

Nepal has stood for Ukraine right from the beginning slamming the Russian invasion pointing that everyone should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity of another country.

Issuing a statement just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military operation on Ukraine on February 24, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also called on all parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint not to escalate tension.

"As a member of the United Nations, Nepal views that the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter are sacrosanct and must be fully respected by all member states," the statement stated.

"Recognition of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN Charter. Nepal opposes any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and believes in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue."

Nepal also voted in support of the Ukraine-related vote at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva to hold an urgent debate on Ukraine that will also consider a resolution for a probe into alleged human rights violations.

The vote was passed with 29 out of the Council’s 47 members voting in favour, while 13 countries, including India, abstained. The five countries that voted against the request for an urgent debate were Russia, China, Eritrea, Cuba and Venezuela.

Besides India, other nations that abstained were Armenia, Gabon, Cameroon, Kazakhstan, Mauritania, Namibia, Pakistan, Senegal, Somalia, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba also discussed the Russian invasion of Ukraine with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their telephone conversation on Tuesday.

Nepal again voted in support as the UN General Assembly endorsed the “Aggression against Ukraine” resolution with support of 141 countries.

Only Belarus, Syria, North Korea and Eritrea joined Russia in opposing the measure while 35 countries including Nepal's neighbors India and China abstained.