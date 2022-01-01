The government is set to hold local election on May 18.

Prime Minister (PM) Sher Bahadur Deuba urged Election Commission office-bearers to start preparations saying the election will be held on May 18 during their discussion at Balwuatar Tuesday afternoon.

"We advised saying the local election should be held on May 18. PM has said OK," Election Commission Commissioner Ishwori Prasad Paudel told Setopati after the meeting.

PM Deuba told the office-bearers that the next Cabinet meeting will fix the date for election. "PM told us 'Do prepare well for the election. We will fix election date in the next Cabinet meeting'," Paudel added.

PM Deuba also proposed to hold the local election in a single stage.

The recent meeting of the ruling coalition had agreed to hold local election by May after CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) initially lobbied to delay it until end of 2022 or even start of 2023.