Pun stakes claim for general secretary of Maoist Center

CPN (Maoist Center) leader Barsha Man Pun has staked claim for general secretary.

Speaking with reporters at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Monday night upon his arrival following treatment in China, he stated that his stake for general secretary is obvious as he has worked as secretary earlier. He added that he told Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and leader Narayan Kaji Shrestha about his claim for general secretary at the time of general convention while he was in China.

Pointing that central committee and chairman have been elected unanimously, he added that office-bearers including senior leader, vice-chair, general secretary and others will also be picked unanimously.

He stressed that he is ready to face election process if office-bearers cannot be picked unanimously.

The party had unanimously picked central committee through the general convention on January 2. The first central committee meeting the next day had then unanimously reelected Dahal as the chairman.

The central committee meeting will elect office-bearers including general secretary. Central committee meeting was not held while Pun was in China and the party is planning to hold it in around two weeks.

Janardan Sharma is the other aspirant for the post of general secretary.