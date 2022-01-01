Maoist Center picks candidates for National Assembly

CPN (Maoist Center) has finalized candidates for the upcoming National Assembly election.

Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal has picked the candidates as authorized by the party's central committee meeting held on Monday.

Maoist Center got five seats as per the sharing agreement reached by the ruling coalition on Monday. The party accordingly will field five candidates.

Suresh Ale Magar will contest in others category and Bharat Sunar (dalit) from Gandaki, Nar Bahadur Bista (people with disabilities) from Karnali, Urmila Aryal (women) from Province 2 and Jagat Parki (dalit) from Far West, according to Dahal's personal secretary Ramesh Malla.

Candidates will file candidacy for the election on Tuesday and the Election Commission has already opened the office of election officer in the seven provinces.

The ruling coalition on Monday finalized sharing of seats for the upcoming National Assembly election for 19 seats.

Nepali Congress (NC) will field candidiates for six seats, CPN (Maoist Center) and CPN (Unified Socialist) for five each, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) two and Rastriya Janamorcha (one) as per the agreement reached by top leaders of the alliance in Baluwatar on Monday.

The parties agreed that the parties that will get their seats vacated in this cycle of election will get to field their own candidates for those seats, and agreed sharing for eight seats.

Term of 20 National Assmebly members will end in March including eight from CPN-UML, three from NC, four each from Maoist Center and Unified Socialist, and Ram Narayan Bidari nominated by the president on recommendation of the Cabinet.

NC got three, JSP two, and Maoist Center, Unified Socialist and Janamorcha one each out of the eight seats to be vacated by UML.