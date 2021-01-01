Paudel to not take part in voting

Senior Leader of Nepali Congress (NC) Ram Chandra Paudel will not participate in the voting process of the 14th general convention.

Paudel, who did not contest for any post in the general convention that started at Bhrikutimandap on Friday, has decided to not take part in voting as well, according to his personal secretary Chiranjeevi Adhiakri.

Prime Minister and NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba met Paudel at the latter's residence in Boharatar Saturday evening and urged Paudel to not quit politics. "The country still needs you. Do not talk about quitting politics. Do take care of your health," a party source quoted Deuba as telling Paudel.

Paudel replied that there is competition in the 14th general convention going outside his principles and values. "There is competition going outside principles and values. I have left the general convention process seeing there will be unhealthy competition," the source quoted Paudel as saying.

Paudel, who lost to Deuba in the last general convention after the third candidate Krishna Sitaula supported Deuba in the second round of voting, also urged those who have filed candidacy to resort to healthy competition.

NC cadres are voting Monday to elect party leadership. Current President Sher Bahadur Deuba, Shekhar Koirala, Prakash Man Singh, Bimalendra Nidhi and Kalyan Gurung are contesting for party president. The sixth candidate Yubaraj Neupane withdrew his candidacy on Sunday pledging to support Koirala.

Over 4,700 general convention representatives will take part in voting.