Election process of UML general convention starts

The election process in the 10th general convention of CPN-UML has started in Sauraha at eight Monday morning.

The party's central election commission has made the revised election schedule public after amending the schedule published Sunday night.

As per the latest election schedule, the candidates have been handed the application forms from 8 to 9:20 am and the registration of candidacy can be done between 8 am to 9:30 am. The preliminary list of the candidates would be published at 10:30 am. The time for filing complaints against the candidates is between 10:30 am to 10:45 am while the complaints would be examined and a decision taken on them at 10:50 am.

Likewise, those candidates wishing to withdraw their candidacy can do so between 11:55 am to 12 noon. The final list of candidates would be published at 12:05 and the voting would start only at nine in the evening and finish at three Tuesday morning. The counting of votes will start immediately after conclusion of voting.

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli read the list of proposed 301 central members in the closed session of the ongoing general convention after Sunday midnight.

Oli—who was empowered to pick the consensus list of 19 office-bearers, 301 central committee members and chairmen of different commissions by the closed session the general convention on Saturday—presented the list including 101 women.

Oli has already said that there will be election if anyone is unhappy with the consensus list. Even if no one disagrees, the proposed central members will still have to complete the election process to get elected.

Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal, who has already announced candidacy for party chair, earlier reiterated that he will contest for the party chief. Coming out after the presidium meeting before the start of closed session, he stated that he has already filled the form for candidacy and will submit the nominations whenever the election committee allots time for filing candidacy.

The presidium includes Oli, Ishwar Pokharel, Yubaraj Gyawali, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Bhim Rawal, Subash Chandra Nembang, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Chhabi Lal Bishwokarma, Lal Babu Pandit and Goma Devkota.