Oli reads list of 301 central members in closed session

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has read the list of proposed 301 central members in the closed session of the ongoing general convention in Chitwan.

Oli—who was empowered to pick the consensus list of 19 office-bearers, 301 central committee members and chairmen of different commissions by the closed session the general convention on Saturday—presented the list including 101 women in the closed session that started well after midnight over 13 hours after it was scheduled to start Sunday morning.

The hall welcomed the list with a thunderous applause after he completed reading it. A few whose name was not included in the list booed and Oli chided some of them who tried to get on to the podium telling them to not 'come to the podium.'

Oli has already said that there will be election if anyone is unhappy with the consensus list.

Vice-chairman Bhim Rawal, who has already announced candidacy for party chair, earlier reiterated that he will contest for the party chief. Coming out after the presidium meeting before the start of closed session, he stated that he has already filled the form for candidacy and will submit the nominations whenever the election committee allots time for filing candidacy.

The presidium includes Oli, Ishwar Pokharel, Yubaraj Gyawali, Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Bhim Rawal, Subash Chandra Nembang, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Chhabi Lal Bishwokarma, Lal Babu Pandit and Goma Devkota.