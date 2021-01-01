4 leaders submit modality for consensus to Oli

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, who has been empowered by the general convention to pick the consensus list of 19 office-bearers, 301 central committee members and chairmen of different commissions, has deployed four confidants to prepare the consensus list.

Oli instructed Bishnu Paudel, Shankar Pokharel, Pradeep Gyawali and Prithvi Subba Gurung to prepare the modality for consensus. The four have accordingly submitted the modality to Oli.

"We have prepared the modality and sent it. Wonder what he will do on that?" Gurung told Setopati.