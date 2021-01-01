Rajendra Rai CPN (Unified Socialist) parliamentary party leader in Province 1

Rajendra Rai has been elected parliamentary party leader of CPN (Unified Socialist) in Province 1.

The party will inform the provincial assembly secretariat on Monday about election of lawmaker Rai elected from Bhojpur as the parliamentary leader and withdrawal of support from the provincial government.

"We elected him the parliamentary leader in the meeting on Saturday. We will send a letter to inform the provincial assembly about that and withdrawal of support from the provincial government," lawmaker Upendra Ghimire told Setopati.

A total of 10 UML lawmakers joined the new party in the province and the Election Commission on Friday endorsed their verification.

Those who have verified to join the new party include Rajendra Rai, Rajan Rai, Ganesh Kangmang, Sabitri Regmi, Sarita Thapa, Khinolangwa Limbu, Krishna Kumari Rai, Padam Kumari Gurung, Upendra Prasad Ghimire and Sunita Kumari Chaudhary.

Chief Minister (CM) Bhim Acharya, who was appointed to the post on August 26 after shifting camp to join UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, is now in minority after the 10 joined the new party.

There are currently 92 lawmakers in the 93-strong assembly. UML now has only 41 lawmakers including speaker and a lawmaker who is currently absconding after being accused of crime. Acharya, who became CM les than a week ago, will have support of just 39 lawmakers. He will now have to pass the floor test to continue as CM.

The opposition coalition now has comfortable majority with Nepali Congress having 21 lawmakers, CPN (Maoist Center) 15, Janata Samajwadi Party three and Federal Democratic Forum one to go with the 10 in the Nepal-led party. The coalition claims that it also has support of Sanghiya Loktantrik Manch lawmaker Bishnu Maya Tumbahangphe taking its strength to 50.

CM Acharya has been saying he will seek floor test to prove his majority.

A leader close to the coalition confided with Setopati that the top coalition leaders in Kathmandu will soon take a decision on new CM in the province. "Discussions are going on at the top level about sharing the posts. It is likely to be decided within a couple of days," a leader of Nepali Congress said.

The leader added that the coalition will decide about power sharing in all the provinces in a package deal.