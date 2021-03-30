Thakur seeks explanation from Yadav for supporting Deuba instead of Oli

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Mahantha Thakur has sought explanation from fellow Chairman Upendra Yadav for supporting Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba for prime minister (PM) instead of KP Sharma Oli.

The seven-point explanation giving Yadav three days to answer asks why he signed to make Deuba PM as per Article 76(5) of the Constitution on Friday defying the decision of parliamentary party two days earlier to support Oli.

Thakur has also asked Yadav to explain why he registered the petition at the Supreme Court against House dissolution without party decision. Thakur has accused Yadav of apathy toward party integration right from the time of unification and asked Yadav to explain expulsion of four JSP lawmakers of Lumbini without holding the executive committee meeting.

He also asked why the executive committee meeting was held on Saturday even after Thakur issued a circular on Friday saying the meeting has been called off.

The Yadav-Bhattaraio faction of JSP has already sought explanation from four leaders including Thakur and Rajendra Mahato.

The meeting of the majority of executive committee members, but not attended by the Thakur-Mahato faction, on Saturday decided to seek explanation from the four leaders and also investigate those supporting what the party calls regressive step of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

The meeting decided to seek explanation from Thakur for writing to President Bidya Devi Bhandari claiming that the party supported Oli in formation of new government, Mahato for sending the letter to the President's Office claiming that he is the JSP parliamentary party leader when the statute of parliamentary party has not even been drafted, and Laxman Lal Karna and Sarbendra Nath Shukla for staying in the five-strong task force for Constitution amendment including three CPN-UML leaders and holding dialogue without the party's decision.