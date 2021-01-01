President issues seven ordinances

President Bidya Devi Bhandari has issued seven ordinances on recommendation of the Cabinet.
The President's Office issuing a statement on Tuesday has said the seven ordinances have been issued on recommendation of the Cabinet in accordance to Article 114(1) of the Constitution.
The ordinances include those related to sexual violence, Constitutional Council, criminal offense and criminal procedure code, medicines, Nepal Police and provincial police, social security and acid attacks.
Published Date: Tuesday, Baisakh 21, 2078, 17:05:00