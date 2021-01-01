Maoist Center to quit Gandaki government but won't withdraw support

CPN (Maoist Center) has decided to quit the government in Gandaki.

"It does not seem appropriate to remain in the government in the current situation," provincial assembly member from the party Dipak Koirala told Setopati after the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday. "But we will not immediately withdraw the support for the government."

The provincial assembly meeting is scheduled for later Wednesday.

Parliamentary party leader of Maoist Center and Internal Affairs Minister Hari Bahadur Chuman said that the assembly meeting will be informed about the decision Wednesday itself. Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Lekh Bahadur Thapa is the other minister from the party in Gandaki.

The Gandaki government was formed three years back with alliance of CPN-UML and Maoist Center that eventually unified to form CPN.

CPN-UML has 28 seats, Nepali Congress 15, Maoist Center 12, Rastriya Janamorcha three and Janata Samajwadi Party two in the 60-strong provincial assembly.