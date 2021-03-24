UML lawmakers given one week to withdraw no-confidence motion against CM Rai

Ruling CPN-UML has instructed its lawmakers who signed on the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Province 1 Sher Dhan Rai to withdraw their signatures within a week.

The parliamentary party meeting of UML held for the first time after the Supreme Court invalidated unification of the then UML and CPN (Maoist Center) on March 7 has given the instruction, according to UML lawmaker Gopal Budhathoki.

The meeting on Wednesday passed parliamentary party statute and formed UML parliamentary board under the parliamentary party leader and including deputy parliamentary party leader, chief whip, whip and other lawmakers.

Lawmakers from Khanal-Nepal faction including Tulsi Neupane, Lila Ballabh Adhikari and others attended the meeting and stated that the no-confidence motion can be withdrawn.

"We boycotted the central committee meeting at the center as new central members were arbitrarily added violating the statute," Province 1 Incharge of the Khanal-Nepal faction Bhim Acharya told Setopati before the meeting. "But that will not happen in parliamentary party meeting. We will, therefore, attend."

He revealed that the faction will not boycott parliamentary party meeting even at the center.

Tanka Angbuhang, who recently joined UML quitting Maoist Center, also attended the parliamentary party meeting.

A total of 37 lawmakers of the then CPN had registered the no-confidence motion against CM Rai proposing Bhim Acharya as the next CM as intra-party dispute in the then CPN escalated after Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20. The 37 lawmakers included those elected on Maoist ticket and UML lawmakers from the Khanal-Nepal faction.