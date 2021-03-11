It is statement of gang, not seeking explanation: UML leader Bhusal

CPN-UML leader Ghanashyam Bhusal has said Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has threatened other leaders by seeking explanation from four party leaders including himself.

The party's central committee meeting held on Saturday sough explanation from Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey, Bhusal and Ram Kumari Jhakri accusing them of working against party interests, and disparaging and slandering the government by holding factional meetings.

"This was unfortunate," Bhusal told Setopati. "Slaves had revolted in Rome. Rulers there hanged the rebels to scare the others. Other leaders have been threatened by scaring four leaders in our party now."

He opined that Oli is losing his grounds. "He was elected party leader. We all accepted," he quipped. "But he has been losing grounds to the extent that four leaders should submit explanation."

He claimed that Oli has sought explanation from him as he did not give what Oli wanted. "I could never give what he wanted. He had wanted to make me a member of his faction deeming himself to be a great, competent, democratic and ideal leader. But I didn't become that. I could not accept that."

He stated that the Khanal-Nepal faction has not taken the seeking of explanation as a party decision. "Party leader has gradually become a faction leader. Faction is also not collective. The situation is such that he is government head of the gang of even that faction," he commented.

He called the decision to seek explanation a statement of gang. "He will demolish still more. What the result will be is his final days will start from this. This is actually dissolution of the personality of Oli," he claimed.

The central committee meeting on Saturday also authorized Oli to do all party works related to the court, Election Commission and other official bodies.

It transformed the current 264-strong central committee to organizing committee for holding the 10th general convention scheduled from November 18-22. Chairman and general secretary will be organizing committee chairman and general committee respectively while there will be only members and no more office-bearers in the organizing committee.