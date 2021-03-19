UML seeks explanation from Nepal, Rawal and others for anti-party activities

Ruling CPN-UML has decided to seek explanation from party leaders including Madhav Kumar Nepal, Bhim Rawal, Surendra Pandey, Ghanshyam Bhusal and Ram Kumari Jhakri.

The party's central committee meeting held on Saturday has accused them of working against party interests, and disparaging and slandering the government by holding factional meetings. The meeting has also delegated the authority to remove and change names in the closed list of proportional representation (PR) candidates for federal and provincial parliaments to Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli. Oli, likewise, has also been granted the rights to bid farewell to, nominate and punish members in the central committee and other committees under it.

The meeting also authorized Oli to do all party works related to the court, Election Commission and other official bodies.

It has transformed the current 264-strong central committee to organizing committee for holding the 10th general convention scheduled from November 18-22. Chairman and general secretary will be organizing committee chairman and general committee respectively while there will be only members and no more office-bearers in the organizing committee.