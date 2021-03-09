Myanmar's searing smartphone images flood a watching world
AP
AP Yangon, March 14
In this March 9, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields take positions while one man looks at his phone in Mandalay, Myanmar.
In this March 9, 2021, file photo, anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields take positions while one man looks at his phone in Mandalay, Myanmar.

Opinion
Simone Galimberti
National Volunteering Policy Draft: A unique opportunity for Nepal Simone Galimberti
Simone Galimberti
Relevance of commemorating Holocaust victims Simone Galimberti
Setopati
Oli's coup against Constitutional Council Setopati

Blog
Pallav Ranjan
The Churi Walli Pallav Ranjan
Irusha Karki
Anatomy of respect Irusha Karki
Shraddha More
Self-reflect now Shraddha More

Sahityapati

Readers Opinion

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio