Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN has 87 HoR members, Oli 83

The Dahal-Nepal faction has a razor thin majority in CPN parliamentary party but is worried that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli can turn the table on it with a swing of a few lawmakers.
CPN has 174 seats in the House of Representatives (HoR) but one of the lawmakers is dead while Speaker Agni Sapkota is no longer a party lawmaker.
Both the factions claim that they have majority in the parliamentary party but Setopati after an analysis of lawmakers who have opened up has found that the Dahal-Nepal faction has 87 lawmakers and the Oli faction 83.
Tulsi Thapa, like her husband and CPN Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam, is neutral along with Lal Babu Pandit.
"We have a little higher number of lawmakers. But we also fear that the arithmetic can change in the eleventh hour because Oli has money and power," a lawmaker from the Dahal-Nepal faction confided. "Bam Dev Gautam can again be decisive in the fight of CPN parliamentary party."
The Dahal-Nepal faction fears that a few other lawmakers can also be influenced if Gautam, who is a National Assembly member, his wife Thapa and Pandit join the Oli camp. The faction believes that Pandit, who has been saying that the party should not split, can join it at last while Gautam, who confides that he feels humiliated by Oli, is also ideologically closer to the faction.
But if Gautam, his wife and Pandit all join the Oli camp the two factions will be almost equally strong even without swing of additional lawmakers. The fact that the CPN parliamentary party statute allows National Assembly members to vote for parliamentary party leader makes things still interesting.
The ruling party has 50 National Assembly members but Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina cannot vote. Both the factions are tied at 24 each and Gautam will be the tie-breaker.
Which of the two factions ultimately has majority in the parliamentary party will matter a lot but that looks set to be just a moral victory in the scheme of things where the power game is concerned.
The Dahal-Nepal faction looks set to try to topple the Oli government through no-confidence motion in the parliament rather than remove him from parliamentary party leader in what looks set to be a very tight fight if Oli does not resign and form a new party before the House session starts on March 7.
The Oli faction alone cannot have a majority in the House and the Dahal-Nepal faction plans to remove Oli with support of Nepali Congress (NC) and Janata Samajwadi party (JSP).
"We will show by removing PM Oli through no-confidence motion as the House has been reinstated," National assembly member from the Dahal-Nepal faction Ram Narayan Bidari told Setopati.
The faction can topple the Oli government with support of just the main opposition NC even if the faction has only 80 HoR members.
The two factions, however, will fight till the end for the moral victory in the parliamentary party. The Oli faction has called the parliamentary party meeting on March 6. Proving majority there if not anything else will give Oli the bragging rights even if it may not give him a leg up in the fight against no-confidence motion.
|
|Dahal-Nepal & Oli faction of CPN
|
|House of Representatives
|National Assembly
|Speaker Agni Sapkota
|1
|Chairman, Ganesh Timilsina
|1
|Active
|172
|Active
|49
|Total
|174
|Total
|50
|Dahal-Nepal
|KP OLI
|House of Representatives
|National Assembly
|House of Representatives
|National Assembly
|Puspakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda
|Narayan Kaji Shrestha
|KP Sharma Oli
|Sumitra BK
|Madhav Kumar Nepal
|Beduram Bhushal
|Bishnu Poudel
|Bhagwati Neupane
|Jhalanath Khanal
|Dina Nath Sharma
|Subash Chandra Nembang
|Dil Kumari Rawal
|Krishna Bahadur Mahara
|Parshu Ram Meghi Gurung
|Ishwore Pokharel
|Chandra Bahadur Thapa
|Dev Prasad Gurung
|Ganga Kumari Belbase
|Nawaraj Silwal
|Kabita Bogati
|Devendra Poudel
|Gopi Bahadur Achhami
|Gokul Baskota
|Indu Kadariya
|Surendra Karki
|Jag Prasad Sharma
|Krishna Prasad Dahal
|Indira Devi Gautam
|Giriraj Mani Pokharel
|Tara Man Swar
|Polden Chhepang Gurung
|Agam Prasad Bantawa Rai
|Chhadtara Kumari
|Maya Prasad Sharma
|Narayan Prasad Marayashaini
|Ram Chandra Rai
|Sita Pokharel
|Khim Kumar BK
|Padma Kumari Aryal
|Ram Lakhan Chamar
|Suresh Chandra Dash
|Jeevan Kumar Buda
|Tilak Bahadur Mahat
|Nain Kala Ojha
|Bodh Maya Yadav
|Thagendra Prasad Puri
|Prem Prasad Tulachan
|Narapati Luwar
|Matrika Prasad Yadav
|Nanda Sharma Chapai
|Khag Raj Adhikari
|Deepa Gurung
|Barshaman Pun
|Mahesh Kumar Mahara
|Bidhya Bhattarai
|Tulasha Kumari Dahal
|Ghanashyam Bhushal
|Radheshyam Paswan
|Gagat Bahadur Sunar
|Gopal Bhattarai
|Yogesh Prasad Bhattarai
|Sher Bahadur Kunwar
|Kedar Sigdel
|Chakra Prasad Snehi
|Rameshwore Raya Yadav
|Hari Ram Chaudhary
|Basanta Kumar Nembang
|Komal Oli
|Shakti Bahadur Basnet
|Udaya Sharma Poudel
|Lal Prasad Sawa (LP)
|Suman Raj Pyakurel
|Dharmashila Chapagain
|Ram Narayan Bidari
|Rajendra Gautam
|Bimala Ghimire
|Indu Kumari Sharma
|Bina Pokharel
|Rajendra Rai
|Bhairav Sundar Shrestha
|Haribol Gajurel
|Shanti Kumari Adhikari
|Ghanashyam Khatiwada
|Devendra Dahal
|Hit Bahadur Tamang
|Sarada Devi Bhatta
|Aasha Kumari Bhatta
|Khim Lal Bhattarai
|Pampha Bhushal
|Singha Bahadur Bishwakarma
|Juli Kumari Mahato
|Ram Bahadur Thapa
|Sashi Shrestha
|Sashi Kala Dahal
|Rekha Kumari
|
|Shyam Kumar Shrestha
|
|Gaurishankar Chaudhary
|
|Anjana Bishankhe
|
|Sher Bahadur Tamang
|
|Ganga Bahadur Tamang
|
|Prem Bahadur Ale
|
|Yashoda Devi Gurung
|
|Narad Muni Rana
|
|Hari Raj Adhikari
|
|ganesh Singh Thagunna
|
|Amrita Thapa
|
|Damodhar Bhandari
|
|Chuda Mani Khadka
|
|Nar Bahadur Thami
|
|Durga Kumari BK
|
|Yagya Bogati
|
|Kamala Rokka
|
|Ram Bir Manandhar
|
|Tek Bahadur Basnet
|
|Dhan Bahadur Buda
|
|Satya Pahadi
|
|Bhanubhakta Dhakal
|
|Bina Magar
|
|Bishal Bhattarai
|
|Raj Bahadur Buda Chhetri
|
|Lila Nath Shrestha
|
|Parbati Kumari Bishunkhe
|
|Raghubir Masheth
|
|Durga Bahadur Raut
|
|Parvat Gurung
|
|Dhurba Kumar Shai
|
|Bhmi Prasad Tripathi
|
|Janardhan Sharma
|
|Top Bahadur Rayamajhi
|
|Jayapuri Gharti
|
|Lekh Raj Bhatta
|
|Rekha Sharma
|
|Prabhu Shah
|
|Purna Kumari Subedi
|
|Khem Prasad Lohani
|
|Onshari Gharti
|
|Krishna Bahadur Rai
|
|Shanta Kumar Tharu
|
|Krishna Kumar shrestha
|
|Maheshwore Gahatraj
|
|Krishna Gopal Shrestha
|
|Gajendra Bahadur mahat
|
|Mahesh Basnet
|
|Chakrapani Khanal
|
|Bhupendra Bahadur Thapa
|
|Jeevan Ram Shrestha
|
|Surya Prasad Pathak
|
|Ganesh Kumar Pahadi
|
|Padam Giri
|
|Sarala Yadav
|
|Pradeep Gyawali
|
|Puspa Kumari Karna
|
|Chhabi Lal Bishwakarma
|
|Krishna Lal Maharjan
|
|Dal Bahadur Rana
|
|Narayan Prasad Khatiwada
|
|Brijesh Kumar Gupta
|
|Krishna Bhakta Pokharel
|
|Nanda Lal Rokka Chhetri
|
|Maya Devi Neupane
|
|Hridayesh Tripathi
|
|Birodh Khatiwada
|
|Rabindra Raj Sharma
|
|Ramkumari Jhakri
|
|Nawaraj Raut
|
|Kalyani Kumari Khadka
|
|Lal Bahadur Thapa
|
|Yaga Raj Sunar
|
|Bhairav Bahadur Singh
|
|Samina Husen
|
|Bijaya Subba
|
|Jaya Kumar Rai
|
|Mohan Baniya
|
|Met Mani chaudhari
|
|Moti Lal Dugad
|
|Hira Chandra KC
|
|Tham Maya Thapa
|
|laxmi Kumari Chaudhary
|
|Shiva Maya Tumbahamphe
|
|Bhawani Prasad Khapung
|
|Sujita Shakya
|
|Jhapat Rawal
|
|Bina Shrestha
|
|Nira Devi Jairu
|
|Nabina Lama
|
|Deepak Prakash Bhatta
|
|Shanti Maya Pakharin
|
|Kalina Khatun
|
|Radha Kumari Gyawali
|
|Som Prasad Pandey
|
|Kumari Meche
|
|Bina Devi Budathoki
|
|Bindha Pandey
|
|Bhim Rawal
|
|Goma Devkota
|
|Mukunda Neupane
|
|Niru Dev Pal
|
|Pabitra Niraula
|
|Man Kumari GC
|
|Ganga Devi Satgauwa
|
|Bishnu Sharma
|
|Gokarna Prasad Bistha
|
|Sarita Neupane
|
|Surendra Pandey
|
|Maina Kumari Bhandari
|
|Gopal Bam
|
|Tirtha Gautam
|
|Shiva Kumar Mandal
|
|Shanta Chaudhary
|
|Hem Kumar Rai
|
|Bimala BK
|
|Ram Kumari Chaudhary
|
|Sarita Kumari Giri
|
|Aman Lal Modi
|
|Neutral
|Suresh Kuram Rai
|
|House of Representatives
|National Assembly
|Sudhan kirati
|
|Tulashi Thapa
|Bamdev Gautam
|Dilkumari
|
|Lal Babu Pandit
|
|
|
|Sanu Shiva (Death)
|