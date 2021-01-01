Italian envoy to Congo killed in attack on UN convoy

The Italian ambassador to Congo and an Italian military police officer were killed Monday while traveling in Congo in a U.N. convoy, the Foreign Ministry said.

In a brief statement, the ministry said Luca Attanasio and the officer were killed in Goma. They were traveling in a convoy of the U.N. stabilization mission in Congo. The ambassador "died of his wounds" after a convoy of the U.N.'s World Food Program (WFP) came under fire near Goma.

The convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro at around 10:15 a.m. (GMT+2) and was part of a kidnap attempt, the Virunga National Park told Reuters.

Many armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo's borders with Rwanda and Uganda, and they have repeatedly attacked Virunga rangers.