Pleading on case against House dissolution ends, verdict any time after Tuesday

Pleading on the writ petitions filed against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) has concluded at the Supreme Court on Friday.

Pleading by the Amicus Curiae finished on Friday after Geeta Pathak made her arguments.

The Amicus Curiae for this case comprised senior advocates Badri Bahadur Karki, Satish Krishna Kharel, Bijaya Kant Mainali, Purna Man Shakya and Geeta Pathak. They made their arguments on the matter to help the court in dispensation of justice.

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has asked the lawyers who made arguments in the case to submit their notes on pleading by Monday.

CJ Rana said the court's verdict in the case can come any time after Tuesday.

Pleading by the petitioners and defendants had finished before the five senior advocates in Amicus Curiae made their arguments to advise the bench.