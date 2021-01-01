Amicus Curiae starts pleading in case against House dissolution

The Amicus Curiae sent by the Nepal Bar Association has started pleading in the case against the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR) at the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday.

The Amicus Curiae, which will advise the SC on the case, has started to make arguments after pleading by the petitioners and defendants on the writ petitions finished on Monday.

The Amicus Curiae for this case comprises senior advocates Badri Bahadur Karki, Satish Krishna Kharel, Bijaya Kant Mainali, Purna Man Shakya and Geeta Pathak. Karki has started to plead on Tuesday.

The five-strong constitutional bench led by Chief Justice (CJ) Cholendra Shumsher Rana has been conducting continuous hearing in the case.