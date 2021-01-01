There will soon be joint agitation: Dahal

Chairman of the Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN Pushpa Kamal Dahal said parties will soon go for joint agitation.

Speaking with reporters in Chitwan Tuesday morning, Dahal said he has held discussion with Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leaders about joint agitation. "Agitation is ongoing. Efforts are on to make it joint as far as possible. I talked with Sher Bahadur Deuba yesterday to make it joint. I have also been talking with Ram Chandra Paudel and other NC leaders, and with JSP leaders. I feel joint agitation will start within some time."

He called House dissolution by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli unconstitutional and that joint agitation needs to be launched to bring the Constitution on track. "If there is election, it will be unconstitutional and undemocratic."

He expressed confidence that the House of Representatives (HoR) will be reinstated.