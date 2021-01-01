Election Commission shouldn't wait for court and bring election schedule: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has stated that lack of election schedule by the Election Commission has raised suspicions.

"Why hasn't the Election Commission brought up election program? It should say it will not hold election if it doesn't mean to. It hasn't started the election process if it wants to hold election. Election should be held within six months of dissolving any House," Deuba said addressing a rally in Bhairahawa on Monday.

He stated that Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli should hold election by mid-June. "It is the Election Commission's duty to do that. How can the Election Commission go beyond the Constitution? It doesn't care. I want to tell the Election Commission from here—election must be held within six months of PM dissolving the House."

He pointed that the Election Commission has yet to say it will hold election despite Oli saying he will hold one by May. "It is about time that the Election Commission came under suspicion. Why does it not publish election schedule? Why can't it call all the parties and give election program?" he fumed. "It is not the work of Election Commission to wait for court decision. It can stop it if the court says election won't be held. What damage will be done? The Election Commission must tell the people that it will hold election within six months."