I am preparing to form new party: Health Minister Tripathi

Health Minister Hridayesh Tripathi said he is preparing to form a new political party.

Talking with Setopati Tripathi, who contested the last general election with sun as the election symbol, stated that he will soon transform his independent group to a party. "We had a few rounds of discussion with CPN. But it could not ideologically or practically materialize," he stated. "We have been expanding our contacts. We will take that into a political party."

He revealed that his party will be committed to federal democratic republicanism with sovereign powers inherent in the people, and end of all kinds of discrimination as mentioned in the preamble of Constitution. He added that the party would be based on the class of farmers and will also represent the small entrepreneurs and their ideology.

He plans to form the new party and forge alliance with left parties. "We forged alliance with left parties for election. We, therefore, will prioritize alliance with them. But once there is a party, there will be its own sovereign decision. Who we ally with will be decided only after the party is formed," he stated. "There should first be similarities in ideology. We would have joined if the ideologies had matched. One who can lead our active involvement has not been found. There is no one who can handle me ideologically, politically and morally."

He called the House dissolution unfortunate and added that it happened due to the internal dispute in ruling CPN.

"Girija Prasad Koirala and Sher Bahadur Deuba dissolved the House in the past due to internal problems in party. The structure of political parties is not one that accepts democratic process. We are somehow getting away from stability and are derailed no matter how and what has happened. Our stability has been disturbed."