Election Commission calls parties for discussion

The Election Commission has called political parties on Sunday for discussion on the election code of conduct.

"Political parties represented at the center, provinces and local level have been invited for discussion," Election Commission Spokesperson Raj Kumar Shrestha told Setopati.

Ruling CPN, Nepali Congress (NC), Janata Samajwadi Party, RPP and other parties have been invited to discuss on the code of conduct that Election Commission has already drafted.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli dissolved the House on December 20 and an election has already been announced.

The Supreme Court (SC) is currently hearing the petitions filed against the House dissolution.

The warring factions of ruling CPN, meanwhile, are staking claims for official recognition but the Election Commission has yet to take a call on that.