Dahal-Nepal faction to celebrate People's War Day, no programs scheduled by Oli faction

The Dahal-Nepal faction of CPN will celebrate the People's War Day on Saturday.

The faction has issued circular to all the districts to mark the day organizing programs using banner of Martyrs Memory and Respect, according to secretary at the faction's central office Shriram Dhakal. He revealed that a program will also be held at the central office in Paris Danda, Kathmandu.

The CPN faction of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has not scheduled any program on the occasion, according to secretary at the faction's central office Ishwori Rijal.

The then Maoists had launched its armed rebellion on February 13, 1996. Those who participated in the insurgency have been celebrating People's War Day to mark the occasion every year.