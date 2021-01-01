JSP central committee member Hawari joins Oli faction of CPN

Central committee member of Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and incharge of the party's youth wing Islam Hawari has joined the KP Sharma Oli led faction of CPN.

Prime Minister (PM) and chairman of the faction Oli welcomed Hawari to his faction amidst a program held at the PM's residence in Baluwatar Friday morning. Oli urged Hawari to work in the best way for the party while welcoming him.

Leaders and cadres of different levels from Janata Samajwadi also joined the Oli faction along with Hawari who hails from Birgunj, according to the faction.

*Correction: Hawari is not a standing committee member of JSP as earlier reported. The error is regretted.