Indian Foreign Secretary meets PM Oli

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has paid courtesy call on Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli at the latter's residence in Baluwatar Thursday evening.

He met Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and took part in a secretary level meeting with the Nepali delegation led by Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudel before that. He will meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari later in the evening.

He had landed on a chartered flight at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) at 11 in the morning.

He will also address a program organized by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs on Friday and is also scheduled to go to Gorkha and Manang before returning later on the day.

He is the first senior Indian diplomatic official to visit Nepal after the border dispute between the two countries escalated in recent times.