Govt to bear treatment expenses of COVID-stricken Chitra Bahadur KC

The government will bear all expenses in treatment of Rastriya Janamorcha Chairman Chitra Bahadur KC who is suffering from COVID-19.

Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel tweeted that the Cabinet meeting on Thursday has decided to bear all treatment expenses of the former deputy prime minister.

KC, who was not feeling well for the past few days, tested positive on Wednesday. He is currently being treated at Mediciti Hospital in Lalitpur, according to Rastriya Janamorcha leader Ananda Sharma, and his situation is normal.

KC was in Bhairahawa for the past one month. He underwent PCR test after suffering from flu-like symptoms but tested negative there.

He arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday and was admitted at the hospital the same day. He tested positive the next day.