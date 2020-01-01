Former minister Bhim Prasad Gautam passes away

Former minister Bhim Prasad Gautam has passed away Wednesday night.

Gautam, who was member of the First Constituent Assembly and served as land reform minister in the Baburam Bhattarai government, breathed his last in Chitwan. He had recently returned home after treatment of pneumonia, according to a family source.

He was in the then Maoist party before joining the Bhattarai-led Naya Shakti and eventually Janata Samajwadi Party that he was serving as chairman of the federal advisory committee.

He is survived by his wife, four daughters and two sons.