Oli sending confidants to Khumaltar daily

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli has been sending confidants to Khumaltar every day as differences with fellow Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal escalate.

Foreign Minister and standing committee member Pradeep Gyawali went to the Dahal residence on Friday. Gyawali advised Dahal that the two chairmen should move forward together, according to a party source.

Dahal is refusing to go to Baluwatar due to his grievances about the Karnali dispute, Cabinet reshuffle, Oli's meeting with Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel, murder of a party cadre in Parsa and other issues.

The two chairmen have not met since October 19 despite Oli inviting Dahal to Baluwatar since Tuesday, according to a source close to Dahal. Dahal has been responding that he will meet only a few days later.

Chief Minister of Lumbini Shankar Pokharel had gone to Khumaltar to meet Dahal on Thursday while Finance Minister and CPN General Secretary Bishnu Paudel and CPN deputy parliamentary party leader Subash Chandra Nembang had met Dahal separately on Wednesday.