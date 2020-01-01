CPN lawmakers register no confidence motion against CM from their own party in Karnali

Lawmakers of ruling CPN have registered a no confidence motion against Chief Minister (CM) of Karnali Mahendra Bahadur Shahi on Sunday.

Eighteen CPN lawmakers have registered the no confidence motion at the parliamentary party against the CM from their own party. Shahi was elected CM from the then CPN (Maoist Center) that later unified with CPN-UML to form CPN.

The two parties, that had allied before the election, had reached a power sharing agreement that gave the post of CM to UML in four of the six provinces where the parties together secured majority and to Maoist Center in two provinces.

The then UML leader Yam Lal Kandel, was a contender for the post of CM, and has had differences with CM Shahi right from the beginning.

The lawmakers have alleged that the Shahi-led government has failed to work effectively leading to weak representation of the party among the public in the no confidence motion.

CPN has 33 lawmakers in the provincial assembly.