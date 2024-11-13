Rajeev Gurung sent to Dillibazar Jail

Member of Gandaki Provincial Assembly Rajeev Gurung alias Deepak Manange, who was arrested for attempted murder, has been sent to prison.

The Kathmandu District Court sent Gurung to the Dillibazar Jail on Tuesday, said the court’s information officer Melish Baskota.

The Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police arrested Gurung from a house in Sitapaila of Kathmandu on Tuesday morning and produced him before the court in the afternoon for enforcement of the Supreme Court (SC) verdict against him.

The apex court found Gurung guilty in an attempted murder case on November 5.

A bench of SC Justices Nahakul Subedi and Tek Prasad Dhungana upheld the previous verdict passed by the then Patan Appellate Court in the attempted murder case against Gurung.

Gurung had attacked Milan Gurung alias Chakre Milan with a sword and severed his hand in 2004. Chakre Milan’s hand was later reattached. But his wife Indira Gurung had filed a complaint with the police accusing Gurung of attempted murder.

The Kathmandu District Court had ruled that the incident was a case of beating and sentenced some of the accused to prison for two years. The District Government Attorney’s Office had then moved the then Patan Appellate Court against the district court’s decision.

In 2012, the then Patan Appellate Court had convicted Gurung of attempted murder and sentenced him to imprisonment for five years.

Gurung has already served two years and eight months of his jail term. He will now have to remain in prison for the remaining two years and four months of his sentence.

Gurung was elected to the Gandaki Provincial Assembly from Manang as an independent candidate in 2022. He also served as minister in Gandaki multiple times.