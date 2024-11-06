China extends invitation to PM Oli for visit in December

China has invited Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli for a visit in December.

In a letter addressed to PM Oli, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang has extended an official invitation to visit China from December 2 to December 6.

The invitation, sent a week ago by an official at the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has reached the Prime Minister's Office. However, PM Oli has not yet responded to the letter.

PM Oli had met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on September 27 when he was in the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

Wang had told PM Oli during the meeting that he would be invited to visit China at the end of November or in early December. The invitation has accordingly been received from China and a decision will be taken on it soon, a Baluwatar source told Setopati.

Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba has also been making efforts for PM Oli's visit to India. PM Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had also met in the US.

During the meeting, Nepal had invited the Indian prime minister for a visit. The Indian side, however, is still silent on inviting PM Oli.

Oli, who is the chairman of CPN-UML, was appointed prime minister on July 14. He has not visited neighboring India and China since his appointment. China has extended the first official invitation to Oli for a visit after he became prime minister.

If PM Oli visits China, BRI projects and other issues will also be discussed during his trip.