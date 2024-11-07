Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is set to begin his official foreign visit from China.

PM Oli will be on an official visit to China from December 2 to December 6.

After receiving an official invitation from China, the Prime Minister's Office has started preparations for PM Oli's visit and the agenda for the visit.

The government has not provided official information regarding PM Oli’s China visit yet. But the prime minister has already directed Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba to make preparations for the visit after he received an official invitation.

Foreign Minister Rana has begun internal discussion on the China visit from Wednesday.

A high-ranking official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the agenda for the China visit would be finalized soon.

Foreign Minister Rana has postponed her visit to Azerbaijan’s capital Baku to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference COP 29. A Nepali delegation led by President Ram Chandra Paudel is leaving for Baku to attend the conference.

Foreign Minister Rana was also preparing to fly to Baku on Saturday. But PM Oli asked her to postpone her visit citing the need to make preparations for the China visit.

She then postponed her visit to Baku and started preparations for PM Oli's China visit.

China had recently invited PM Oli to visit China in December.

In a letter addressed to PM Oli, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang had extended an official invitation to visit China from December 2 to December 6.

The invitation was sent to the PMO by an official at the Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

PM Oli had met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York on September 27 when he was in the United States to participate in the United Nations General Assembly.

Wang had told PM Oli during the meeting that he would be invited to visit China at the end of November or in early December.

Foreign Minister Rana had also been making efforts for PM Oli's visit to India. PM Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi had also met in the US.

During the meeting, Nepal had invited the Indian prime minister for a visit. The Indian side, however, is still silent on inviting PM Oli.

Oli, who is the chairman of CPN-UML, was appointed prime minister on July 14. He has not visited neighboring India and China since his appointment.

Implementation of BRI projects and other issues will be discussed during PM Oli’s China trip.