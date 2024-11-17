Former speaker Daman Nath Dhungana passes away

Former speaker Daman Nath Dhungana has passed away.

He breathed his last at around two Sunday afternoon while undergoing treatment at Frontline Hospital in Old Baneshwore, according to Suraj Bhattarai, a relative. He was unwell for around a month.

Dhungana was the House speaker after the first general election following restoration of democracy in 1990. He was elected from Kathmandu-2 in that general election on a Nepali Congress (NC) ticket.

Dhungana, who remained separate from the grand old party for some years, had contested the general election in 2017 from Bhaktapur-2 but lost the election to Mahesh Basnet of CPN-UML.