Contempt case filed at Supreme Court against RSP leaders

A contempt of court case has been filed at the Supreme Court (SC) against the leaders of Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP).

According to SC spokesperson Achyut Kuinkel, the petition brought by advocate Anupam Bhattarai was registered on Thursday.

Bhattarai had brought a petition on October 30 accusing RSP leader of holding demonstrations in contempt of court. But Joint Registrar Kuinkel had refused to register the petition. Bhattarai had then filed an application to reconsider the petition.

Hearing the application on Tuesday, a bench of Justice Binod Sharma had revoked the court administration’s decision and ordered registration of the petition. The contempt case was subsequently registered on Thursday as per the court’s order.

The court has scheduled the case for a hearing on November 18.

Advocate Bhattarai has named RSP’s central office-bearers, RSP Bagmati province President Achyutam Lamichhane, lawmakers Manish Jha, Swarnim Wagle, Sumana Shrestha, Biraj Bhakta Shrestha, Toshima Karki, Sobita Gautam, Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Asim Shah, Ganesh Parajuli, Chanda Karki, Dol Prasad Aryal, Nisha Dangi, Bindabasini Kansakar, Binita Kathayat, Laxmi Tiwari, Shiva Nepali, Shishir Khanal, Santosh Pariyar, and Hari Dhakal as defendants.

RSP President Rabi Lamichhane was arrested on charges of cooperative fraud and organized crime on October 18. Since then, RSP has been holding street protests accusing the government of arresting Lamichhane for political vendetta.