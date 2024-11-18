Kathmandu District Court issues arrest warrant for Rabi Lamichhane and Chhabi Lal Joshi over cooperative fraud

The Kathmandu District Court has issued an arrest warrant for Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane in connection with the misappropriation of funds of Swarnalaxmi Multipurpose Cooperative in Kalimati, Kathmandu.

On Sunday, Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal’s bench issued an arrest warrant for Lamichhane and former deputy inspector general of police Chabilal Joshi, the court’s information officer Melish Baskota confirmed.

A total of 645 people have filed complaints against the cooperative. GB Rai was the cooperative’s chairman.

Lamichhane and Joshi are currently in the custody of District Police Office, Kaski. Police are investigating them for misappropriation of Suryadarshan Cooperative's savings.

Earlier, an arrest warrant was issued against Lamichhane and Joshi for investigation related to Supreme Savings and Credit Cooperative of Butwal, too. They were taken to Butwal, where their statements were recorded.

Preparations are underway to bring them to Kathmandu for questioning.