President Paudel returns home after attending COP-29 (Pictures)

President Ram Chandra Paudel has returned home after participating in the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-29) in Baku of Azerbaijan.

President Paudel landed at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu on Friday morning.

Vice-president Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, Speaker Devraj Ghimire, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, National Assembly Chairman Narayan Prasad Dahal and others welcomed the president at the airport.

President Paudel had left for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, on November 10 leading a high-level Nepali delegation to the COP-29 conference held there.

He addressed the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the conference’s high-level segment for heads and state and government on November 12 and 13.

The COP-29 conference began on November 11 and continues until November 22.