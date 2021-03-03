NC President Deuba extends his term by one year

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has given himself a one-year term extension.

Deuba, whose four-year term expires in March 2020, has got a term extended through the central committee meeting on Friday using the extension provision of the party statute. His term will now expire on March 3, 2021.

NC Spokesperson Bishwo Prakash Sharma told Setopati that the meeting also decided to hold the next general convention from February 19-22, 2021.

The meeting has extended the term of Nepal Tarun Dal led by Jeet Jung Basnet by six months. It has also increased the number of departments to 47 from 28 but the departments have yet to be given full shape.

It, however, did not decide about the Nepal Students Union despite Deuba proposing to appoint leaders of the student wing during the central committee meeting on December 12.

Senior leader Ram Chandra Paudel, General Secretary Shashank Koirala, Treasurer Sita Devi Yadav and leaders from Paudel faction were not present during the meeting on Friday.

Central members of the Paudel faction were holding a separate meeting at the residence of former general secretary Prakash Man Singh in Chaksibari when Deuba was taking decisions through the central committee meeting at the party office in Sanepa on Friday.

The factions of Paudel and Krishna Sitaula have boycotted all meetings after Deuba presented proposals including increasing the number of party departments to 51 from 28, and completing Nepal Tarun Dal, Nepal Students Union among others to the central committee meeting for discussion on December 12.