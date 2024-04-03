NASA wants to come up with a new clock for the moon, where seconds tick away faster
AP

AP

Washington, April 3
FILE - The moon rises behind the Home Place clock tower in Prattville, Ala., Saturday, June 22, 2013. NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock. The White House on Tuesday, April 2, 2204, told NASA to work with other agencies abroad to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - The moon rises behind the Home Place clock tower in Prattville, Ala., Saturday, June 22, 2013. NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock. The White House on Tuesday, April 2, 2204, told NASA to work with other agencies abroad to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio